Harry Atwood talks at length about sore losers ("Something Worse Than A Sore Loser," Dec. 24). Apparently he doesn't remember Maxine Waters screeching "impeach 45" to all who would listen and imploring her minions to follow Trump supporters and harass them, or Nancy Pelosi tearing up her copy of the State of the Union address on national TV, or the Adam Schiff/Gerald Nadler impeachment circus.
One must wonder, what would Mr. Atwood and the other never Trumpers be saying today if Biden had "lost" in a questionable fashion as we saw in this election? The country would probably be in flames and the left would again call it a peaceful protest. Hypocrisy seems to be the stock in trade of the liberal left.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.