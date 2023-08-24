If there is one congressional district in the United States where a U.S. representative could get away with facing down the military-industrial complex, it would be here.
In Virginia’s Sixth Congressional District, we have flocks of Mennonites, Quakers and Brethren; as well as other peace-oriented people of faith. We are rich with people who are new to the U.S. Many of us hate to waste money. And very many of us despise foreign military adventures.
Additionally, we have very few military contractors here in the sixth district.
Rep. Cline, be bold! Call for cuts to the nearly trillion-dollar war budget. Call for a ceasefire in Ukraine. Call a halt to the ever-increasing Cold War with China. We peace-loving constituents will have your back. I surely would!
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham County
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.