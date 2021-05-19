In the mid- to late 1930s, Germany infiltrated neighbors. Spies and people with money bought up corporations and businesses within countries as far away as the USA. In America, the German American Bund was a popular organization. Supposedly, its purpose was to rally German citizens and support German ideals. In truth, it had tentacles in every major U.S. city and its purpose was to subvert and spy. Color me xenophobic, having seen it succeed once and China owning 2,000 U.S. corporations along with 200 radio/TV stations, I see a nasty trend repeating itself.
Over 50 or more countries around the world China is buying into and subverting those countries, the USA included. The GOP says corporations are ruling the U.S. government. If true, ask who is ruling the corporations. Who’s canceling the culture of the USA? If it looks like a duck, walks duck like, good chance it’s a duck!
James Kerwin
Rockingham
