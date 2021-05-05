For 240 years the United States of America has been a place of safety, with freedom of voice, writing and actions. The government was a distance group who we knew would work and produce for the benefit of all Americans. In time of big wars, we banded together as one to defeat enemies big or small and we prevailed. In some lesser wars we protested and again banded together for and against wars but never against those that fought in the name of the USA.
A foreign virus tried to destroy us. Together we are destroying that. In great depressions or times of bounty we were one nation. That was the United State of America. No longer can we feel safe, nor have the freedoms we once had. Some in our government want us to align as separate anti-America groups — if we are not united, we are nothing!
Barbara Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.