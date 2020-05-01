That was a great story on George Floros who immigrated from Greece. I was impressed by how proud he was to be an American.
I liked the earlier story on Pablo Cuevas, a Rockingham County politician. His story about coming to Virginia from Cuba's troubled times rang true as someone who saw immigrants coming into the USA in the 1940s to 1960s. They couldn't speak English, but they quickly learned it. They couldn't count money and had to depend on the honesty of others. They also had to have someone sponsor them or be able to support themselves.
In my hometown, we had Italians, Hungarians, Romanians, etc. We learned to like different things about them and they became assets to this country due to their skills and great foods.
The best part was they loved this country as it was not as a place to change to their old homeland.
Carole L. Mikes
Shenandoah
