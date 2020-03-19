In her letter ("Socialism, Communism Defined By An Expert," March 11), Ms. Nielsen stated she asked an "expert," a Mr. Gubser of JMU. I'm guessing Mr. Gubser was reading from a manual approved by the head of the history department. Please, do not believe everything you hear or read.
If you want experts, we have a very good community of Latinos who immigrated legally from a socialist government. Meet them, talk to them. Ask them about the "robust welfare system" and "social services." We also have a good number from communist countries. Talk to them. The immigrants from these countries are the experts. I used to read "Mad" magazine all the time, yet it doesn't mean I'm a expert on Alfred E.Newman.
Delmer Morris
Broadway
