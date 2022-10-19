Rep. Cline may be too young to remember this, but immigration issues began long before Mr. Biden became president (Viewpoint, Oct. 13, 2022). For many years, the U.S. supported military dictators in Central America and elsewhere around the world -- dictators who brutally assassinated its citizens who spoke out for freedom, opportunity, free and fair elections, and against the dictatorship.
They were hunted down and murdered. These dictators and their supporters enriched themselves instead of investing in their country, leading to widespread poverty and oppression. (For an accounting of such roles the U.S. has played historically around the world, read "Rogue State" by former State Department official William Blum.)
What we see now is a legacy of those tragic years of U.S.-supported military dictatorships which, unfortunately, continues. I think I would leave too if I were in their shoes. Yes, immigration reform is badly needed, but a historical perspective on the causes of immigration is a good place to start.
Rick Yoder
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.