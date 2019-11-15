It is a mercy of living in God's world that wrongdoers and criminals tend to be sloppy. The Democratic impeachment effort headed by Rep. Adam Schiff is a prime example. Schiff's "whistleblower" is nothing more than a partisan Democrat operative who abused his White House role to leak and subvert diplomatic activities.
Trump is right: our tax dollars for IMF aid to Ukraine should not be trickling back to sons of U.S. politicians. Assuming the whistleblower's leaked identity is accurate, he is likely to be called himself as a fact witness due to his close association with Joe Biden during the critical period in this Biden family scandal.
The whistleblower's lawyer tweeted soon after the 2016 election, "coup has started" and "we will get rid" of President Trump. Are we surprised that zero House Republicans have joined in with this latest Democrat hoax?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
This is the biggest joke I've seen so far. The Kavanaugh hearings were dirty and nasty beyond belief. The senate Democrats tried (in front of the world) to smear a man and his family with no proof of any wrong doing. Now they are using hearsay b.s. to try and impeach a sitting president who has done nothing wrong and again no proof of anything! The Democrats don't care if they impeach or not, this is about distraction from the Bidens and the corruption that was going on under Obama. They are asking questions that have no relevance but are only asked to harm President Trump. People should be up in arms over this scam and total embarrassment of our political system!
Quick civics refresher - the elected President of the U.S. sets American foreign policy not the derp state employees of the State Dept. no matter how important they think they are.
And the President can send Darth Vader abroad to advance that policy if he so chooses.
Just like Obama sent Darth Biden to bribe/extort the corrupt Ukraine president to fire the prosecutor investigating corruption at Burisma in exchange for $1 billion in US Aid. How much US Aid to Ukraine under Obama went to Burisma? Untold millions. How much of what was given to Burisma went to Hunter Biden (the sitting VPOTUS' son) AND Chris Heinz (the sitting SEC OF ST.'s son in law)? Who were BOTH board members of Burisma. Upwards of $3.1 million dollars flowed from Burisma to their bank accounts according to documents provided by anti-corruption minded Ukraine investigators. Democrats say, oh that was just Biden "doing the right thing"! Imagine if that was Pence, Pence's son, and Pompeo's son in law who did that? Oh the hypocritical outrage we would have to listen to!!
Wrong question... What if it's Mr. Trump's kids who are involved in very profitable conflicts of interest in foreign countries? Oh, snap...
Wrong premise. Mr Biden was carrying out the foreign policy of the USA on behalf of the country and its allies in getting a prosecutor fired who WAS NOT investigating corruption.
So far, Taylor has admitted that he has never met or spoke with the president, was not listening in on the call, had only hearsay, that ‘withheld aid’ was never discussed in the THREE meetings he had with the new Ukraine president, that aid was delivered and no investigation occurred. Kent said he would like to see the investigation into payments from Burisma be looked into again; said Trump was right to mention Burisma during his call; said we have a treaty with Ukraine to investigate corruption; said he felt Hunter’s board appointment was a confllct, that aid was delivered without conditions. Neither could name an impeachable offense. Today we get a woman who has been caught lying under oath about her communications with Democrat operatives and who was removed from her position for doing things like, according to Kent's testimony yesterday, maintaining a "do not prosecute list," and monitoring US press members. Clown show.
It is not necessary or relevant that Mr. Taylor did not speak or meet with Mr Trump as he was dealing with events on the ground in real time.
The talk of hearsay is ONLY because those who have direct knowledge of the events in Ukraine have been ordered to not submit testimony or documentation. This is obstruction.
Fact witnesses like Mr. Kent and Mr. Taylor are providing testimony to their knowledge of the pertinent events. It is NOT their job, nor is it appropriate for them too opine on what is impeachable. That is the job of the House of Representatives.
Today’s witness was dismissed after a well-documented smear campaign because she was not OK with the alternate channels of diplomacy ordered up by Mr. Trump.
None of the Republican arguments in defense of Mr. Trump so far have been in defense of his actions. We are only getting defamation of character, process arguments, and conspiratorial conjecture. Where’s the defense?
