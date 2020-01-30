Can there possibly be more outrageous hypocrites than our Democrat congressmen?
They have impeached and are now trying to remove President Trump from office for alleged abuse of power for his own gain. They claim he attempted to eliminate former Vice President Joe Biden as a possible 2020 rival by investigating him for taking up to $1 million per year in bribes, through his son Hunter, from a corrupt Ukrainian energy company.
The hypocrisy is that Democrats are clearly abusing their own power in a desperate effort to eliminate President Trump as a 2020 candidate by falsely convicting him for phony crimes. As Rep. Al Greene, D-Texas, forthrightly admitted, unless Democrats knock President Trump out of the 2020 race through impeachment, he will be reelected.
Not only is that outrageous hypocrisy, it is corruption at an astounding level.
Horace Moody
Port Republic
(3) comments
If Donald Trump Jr was an admitted drug and alcohol addict who was thrown out of the Navy for abusing cocaine and his dad got him a job on the board of Burisma hauling in $1 million dollars a year, with ZERO experience, there is NO WAY that hypocrite liberals would dismiss that as “there is nothing wrong there” as they do with Hunter Biden. They would be demanding the same investigation that Trump wondered about. They kid no one, try as they might.
The writer needs to read Rep. Green's remarks in their entirety. He will find that the congressman is concerned about a constitutional crisis arising from the vindication of a president who ignores the Constitution, ignores lawfully executed subpoenas, and manipulates foreign and domestic policy for his own gain. A small sample of Green's remarks follows: "I'm concerned that if we don't impeach this president, he will get re-elected. If we don't impeach him, he will say he's been vindicated. He will say the Democrats had an overwhelming majority in the House and didn't take up impeachment. He will say we have a constitutional duty to do it if it was there and we didn't. He will say he's been vindicated."
Trump hasn't done any of the things you've described, those are just delusions created by watching too much fake news media. Trump ignored invalid subpoenas that carried no legal weight, then he publicly taunted Nancy and Schiff to do something about it, and they did nothing because they couldn't do anything. If they took him to court, they would've lost and they knew it. It was all done for CNN and people like you. Liberals have been targeting Trump for impeachment since BEFORE he even took his oath. Green included. He's called for Trump to be impeached again after this attempt fails miserably. He is a clown who should be wearing a polka dot suit, with a big red wig, a big red nose, and carry an oversized bike horn to honk every time he calls for impeachment.
