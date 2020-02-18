Our country has just been treated to a puppet trial of our president. It is no trial when the majority party gave the results of the fake trial weeks before articles of impeachment were even finalized. All but one Republican senator violated their oath of office by refusing to even listen to the facts presented to them. What a farce. We deserved to at least hear the facts regardless of our position on impeachment.
Allen Clague Jr.
Rockingham
