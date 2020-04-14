Many on the left are complaining about President Trump's response to the coronavirus. I wonder how much better it would have been if Pelosi and Schiff would have worked with him on COVID-19, instead of trying to impeach him for the "high crime" of winning the 2016 election.
It seems to me that Trump Derangement Syndrome is more an issue than so-called "Russian interference." Besides, we all know the Russians contributed millions to the Clinton Foundation, not to the Trump campaign.
I was just wondering!
Dee Davis
Harrisonburg
