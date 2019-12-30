Republicans are right. The impeachment of President Donald Trump was inevitable. They are wrong to blame the Democrats. The office of the president -- like the judiciary and legislative branches -- is defined by negotiated boundaries and limitations on power.
Impeachment was inevitable because Trump sees no boundaries that apply to him and acknowledges no limitations on his power to do whatever he wants, whenever he wants. Whether it is disrespecting women's bodily autonomy, ignoring rules governing institutions of higher education, violating contracts with small businesses, stealing from his charitable foundation, or disregarding tax laws, you can count on Trump to assume that no rule applies to him and no limitation on his power is legitimate.
What I absolutely cannot fathom is the spectacle of law-abiding Republicans squandering their reputation and their sacred honor to protect someone who has no respect for the rule of law.
Jayne Docherty
Harrisonburg
Ok, that was funny.
Durham is coming...
