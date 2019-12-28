Dr. P.T. Yoder (Paul Timothy Sr.) was the best kind of family physician for he knew that his role was to be a conduit between the Great Physician and a patient. Dr. Yoder treated the whole patient: body, soul and spirit with compassion, wisdom, knowledge, humor, common sense and practical suggestions. I quickly learned to pray with parameters when I asked the Lord to give him wisdom, otherwise the Lord would give him insights into me that I did not want to hear.
When I told him that our young son periodically went bonkers, Dr. Yoder suggested keeping a log of what he ate and his behavior. After a few months we deduced that our son is allergic to yellow No. 5. I have many fond memories of the short time from 1977 to 1985 when Dr. Yoder was our family doctor at Park View.
Doreen DeVore
Harrisonburg
