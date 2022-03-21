I agree with Jane Cline and Matt Cross that we should have copies of the Bible in our public school libraries. Indeed, we should have copies of the various versions of the Bible used by different Christian churches, as well as the Quran, the Tanakh, and other great religious texts. Perhaps more importantly, we should have biographies and histories about people whose lives model the truths found in these texts. These would be more likely to be read by students.
It is very important, however, that we remember that the purpose of the public schools is education and not religious instruction. The place for that is homes, places of worship, and private schools for those who prefer them.
The Virginia Statute for Establishing Religious Freedom was drafted by Thomas Jefferson and introduced by him into the General Assembly in 1779. It was reintroduced by James Madison and adopted in 1786. It became the model for the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. Jefferson noted that separation of church and state was essential both to protect individual freedom and to avoid corrupting religion. Jefferson regarded the religious statute as one of his three greatest achievements, along with drafting the Declaration of Independence and founding the University of Virginia. We must always be vigilant to preserve this great heritage.
Timothy Jost
Rockingham
