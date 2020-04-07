These are incredibly challenging times, times that challenge the heart and soul of every individual and the nation. Already, in my inner circle, a professional colleague (age 71) from New York City has died of COVID-19, the 29-year-old son of another is in the ER in a Chicago hospital fighting for his life, and a niece and her partner (in their 40s) in Georgia, a goddaughter and her partner (in their 30s) in Boston, and a dear friend and her 13-year-old son in Brooklyn are recovering from being quarantined. It is starting to feel like casualties in a war zone.
But, thankfully, the president on April 4 said to the nation that his response to COVID-19 has been "flawless," as "perfect" as his phone call to a foreign government calling for interference in our upcoming election. I wonder how much longer we can survive such perfection?
George F. Thompson
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.