There was a time when the greatest hope of the "little man" for justice was the media, i.e. newspapers, radio, TV. Now the broadcast media, more often than newsprint, is biased. The question for most truth seeking Americans is: Where do I go for unbiased reporting and facts, not hype or fake news? No one knows! When will trust return?
The real issue with the House Hearings for the past three years is the influence the TV networks have heaped upon them. The congressmen/women play to the cameras, lie, distort truths, or make up their own facts. Some young Congresspeople are adept at using the camera and know the more outrageous the tales the wider they are dispersed. Longtime congresspeople know if the lie is big enough and told often enough it becomes the truth. Stop the cameras! We elected working people, not TV stars.
James Kerwin
Broadway
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.