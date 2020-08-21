My letter is in support of the two young ladies who worked at an Augusta County Food Lion store. The one girl said she was told the face masks were offensive. The masks they showed on TV were “flag-like and red, white and blue” in color.
It seems like every time you turn around someone wants us to be ashamed of our country. I’m sure these two young girls’ parents are very proud of them for standing up for their beliefs and although our country “is not perfect” and has room for lots of improvement, there are still a lot of us who take pride in that flag.
Charlotte Wylie
Rockingham County
