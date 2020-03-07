I am writing in response to the article titled “Sewer Line Work to Run Through Purcell Park,” published in your newspaper on Feb. 28, 2020. Due to the increase in population, many more problems arise for the Harrisonburg community. One of these many problems is the sewer line that runs through a park where many events are held like baseball games and it is that very sewer that is surrounded by family homes.
As the population keeps growing here in Harrisonburg and in Mount Crawford, which the sewer line runs through, the people’s demand for this construction of expanding the sewer will too and the concerns of the effects that it will have on those homes and facilities near this construction. With this being such a big production, the community does not have that kind of money readily available but when it’s done the city will definitely profit from it.
Nyah Jordan
Harrisonburg
