A note about Governor Northam's proposal to eliminate state vehicle inspections. In a 2015 GAO (United States Government Accounting Office) study, the following statement was published:
Virginia officials told us they believed that their state's roadways were safer because their program identified safety problems in over 1.4 million — or 19% — of the state's 7.5-million vehicles, in 2014. According to Virginia officials, 700,000 of those vehicles were rejected for brake-related issues such as worn, contaminated, or defective linings or drums, disc pads or disc rotors.
Last year State Police inspected more than 8 million vehicles, and 1.6 million had issues that needed to be fixed or 20 percent. Driving at night reveals a large number of vehicles with lights not working. If people can't address this simple safety issue how does the governor expect them to address brake,tire, suspension, etc. and emissions requirements. Please keep us safe!
John Nalberczinski
Weyers Cave
