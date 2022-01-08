In his recent viewpoint piece, “A Look At Ivermectin For Use In Treating COVID”, Mr. Wright uses Abstract 10712, originally published in the Nov. 8, 2021, edition of the journal Circulation as a basis for suggesting that government leaders are not looking at the growing body of evidence of cardiac side effects from the use of the mRNA vaccine. There may be a reason.
Mr. Wright quotes the following sentence extracted from the article — “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium and T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy, and other vascular events following vaccination.” He relies on this sentence as a basis for his conclusion that the “vaccines used to prevent COVID are causing a dramatic increase in the inflammations of the heart muscle of patients in this study.”
Circulation is a peer reviewed journal. After abstract 10712 was published, readers identified potential errors and omissions relating to lack of data and statistical analysis (along with several typographical mistakes). Subsequently the author revised the abstract (Dec. 21, 2021), eliminating the phrase “We conclude that the mRNA vacs dramatically increase inflammation …”
With respect to Mr. Wright’s indication that there is mounting evidence of the efficacy of Ivermectin, note that the Food and Drug Administration has not authorized or approved the use of Ivermectin for the prevention or treatment of COVID-19. Further, the National Institutes of Health’s Treatment Guidelines Panel has determined that there are currently insufficient data to recommend Ivermectin for treatment of COVID-19.
Gordon Lewis
Harrisonburg
