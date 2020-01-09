In Ritt Culbreth's call to demonstrate intellectual consistency (Dec. 31), we should consider that for many citizens it is the first time they have ever taken a public stand for or against anything. Given the political climate today, they now find themselves faced with their fundamental rights being threatened.
Over time, they have learned intellectual inconsistency from Virginia's attorney general, who broke his oath within 30 days of taking office; they've seen our governor support infanticide. They have awakened to sanctuary cities and states that openly defy federal agencies; and they've heard college students shout down speakers with whom they disagree. They have even experienced brazen dishonesty and lawlessness within the senior ranks of FBI officials.
We should hardly be surprised when our fellow citizens adopt, perhaps reluctantly, what have previously been effective leftist tactics. They've chosen to fight fire with fire. In the process, maybe they've learned the importance of voting.
Major Steven D. Owen
(U.S. Army, Retired)
Rockingham
(1) comment
Amen to that Major. I sense that people are finally waking up to the assault on their personal liberties that the Demokkkrat party represents. The Demokkkrat party is pure evil.
