Mr. Carpenter suggests Rita Dunaway and Douglas Wright watch certain movies and plays, read black authors. These activities maintain distance. I believe it is much more beneficial to interact with multiracial friends, family, and acquaintances, learn their histories, hear their stories.
Nancy Evick
Brandywine, W.Va.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.