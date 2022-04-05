The DN-R’s recent report (April 1 issue) on the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Breakfast with Sen. Mark Obenshain, Rockingham, and House Speaker Todd Gilbert, Mount Jackson, tells a most important story for the Virginia citizens of the Shenandoah Valley and more! These legislators report that at the end of the last Virginia fiscal year, there was a state surplus of $16.7 billion made possible by the General Assembly and the former governor. Carl Nelson, a company gas supplier, asked “what’s being done with a tax levied on Shenandoah County residents for Interstate 81 improvements?”
These legislators are proposing tax returns to the citizens of $1,000 and $2,000, and have nothing more for I-81 improvements! I-81 is a very dangerous highway right through the Shenandoah Valley. How many more people need to die on this highway; how many more accidents must happen first, how many miles of traffic backups and delivery time delays are needed before our legislators make I-81 improvements a priority? The proposed tax cuts/refunds that these legislators are talking about are only to benefit primarily their own, and other, re-election campaigns. And, the governor is feeding this kind of short-sighted thinking.
Surely our legislators can do much better than what they are thinking today. If not, we citizens will remember this backward and nonactions at the next election.
Lee M. Yoder
Harrisonburg
