Some of our Shenandoah Valley officials recently decided to spend 14.5 million of our public taxpayer dollars to “renovate” the Middle River Regional Jail. Have they really made it clear what they want to do with all of that money?
About half of those currently held prisoners present no danger to society. These folks merely need help to stay out of the clutches of the criminal legal system. Wouldn’t $14.5 million go a long way toward providing meaningful support and assistance to our people?
Say we reduce the jail’s population radically. We could then sell or rent the excess space, raising money to renovate the remaining jail space. And we would have our $14.5 million dollars back, so we can invest it in community-based alternatives to incarceration.
Kathleen Temple
Rockingham
(0) comments
