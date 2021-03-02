Many residents of Harrisonburg-Rockingham County oppose the expansion of the Middle River Regional Jail (MRRJ). Many of us feel that if they build it, they will fill it. Instead of expanding the jail we want to see communities reduce incarceration by changing policies, practices and procedures, and funding community-based programs such as affordable housing and mental health treatment services.
Currently, there is a state budget amendment proposal that would allocate state funding to cover 25% of the cost of the proposed MRRJ expansion. The budget is being finalized in the Budget Conference Committee. Sen. Emmett Hanger has been assigned to this committee.
Please take action today. Please urge Sen. Hanger (district 24@senate.virginia.gov) and other budget conferees to remove expansion funding from the proposed state budget that would allocate state funding of 25% to partially fund the Middle River Regional Jail expansion. Let’s invest in our communities. Not our jails.
Ramona Sanders
Harrisonburg
