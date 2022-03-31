Why doesn't Attorney General Merrick Garland appoint a special counsel to manage the ongoing investigation of Hunter Biden? By now, most people know that the Democrats, including many distinguished members of the intelligence community, shamelessly lied to help Joe Biden's election.
Democrats claimed the explosive evidence from Hunter's laptop was false information from Russia, not because they had any evidence of that, but rather to push Joe across the finish line. They were willing to sacrifice their credibility and lie to American voters, many of whom would have rejected the corrupt Biden family had the media reported the facts honestly.
The laptop is now broadly acknowledged to be legitimate. It contains receipts of Hunter raking in vast sums through foreign influence payments from Ukraine and China, and also paying some of his father's bills. There are just far too many political conflicts of interest to allow this investigation to be managed privately through the normal channels.
If America's president ends up implicated in crime, America deserves to know about it. The FBI and Department of Justice have damaged their reputations severely in recent years by showing favoritism to Democrats. Keeping this investigation under the thumb of political appointees looks like more of the same.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
