I am a retired federal employee, Navy and Army veteran, independent, who oversaw billion-dollar contracts for the federal government. At least annually, often during negotiations, we received lectures on propriety and actual or projected malfeasance. Taking a contractor doughnut was out of bounds.
So, it’s reprehensible for me to hear a presidential candidate, while pointing his finger, declare he had told the Ukraine president if he didn’t fire the prosecutor investigating his son’s $80,000-a-month job that he would withhold billions in aid.
Ask Obama: When is a presidential candidate to be vetted? After being elected? All candidates should be so investigated. Certainly, all candidates are scrutinized by other candidates. Hillary ripped open the lives of every woman who ever accused Bill. Surely, she did the same to Trump. The idiocy is this, investigating Biden is now presented as a federal crime (not found in the Constitution).
George Lampron
Rockingham
