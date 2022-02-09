Our federal Justice Department spent some $30 million investigating whether Donald Trump legitimately won in 2016, or whether there was foreign interference. You know what they didn't find? They didn't find a corrupt family abusing illegal drugs and jet-setting around the world to peddle the family name to Ukrainian and communist Chinese elites. They didn't find schemes to divvy up millions in foreign influence payments expressed as "10 held by junior for the Big Guy." They didn't find a laptop full of disgusting, incriminating photos showing the sad effect of mixing massive, ill-gotten wealth with moral poverty in an American family.
If the motto for bringing down major crime is "Follow the money," that expresses in a nutshell a path that came up dry investigating the Trumps, but which many suspect has been corruptly neglected by Democrat-aligned career prosecutors with regard to the Bidens.
Why does this matter? Joe Biden has a massive conflict of interest with Ukraine and China, and is right now confronting a foreign policy situation with a serious threat of war. God help us.
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
