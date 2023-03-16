As we approach the twentieth anniversary of the disastrous war in Iraq, we feel an eerie sense of deja vu. Once again Americans are being lied into war, by a government captured by neoconservatives, who embrace a Machiavelian philosophy that it is necessary to lie to the people to get them to do what they consider to be the "right thing."
As it turned out, there were no WMDs, weapons of mass destruction, in Iraq. We were lied to in order to frighten us into attacking Iraq. Iraq was not a threat to our national security.
There were, however, WMDs, weapons of mass deception in the US: the New York Times, the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the corporate media that followed their lead and passed on the lies of the Bush administration, helping them to lie us into war.
It's deja vu all over again. The same thing is happening again. Only this time the stakes are much higher: the survival of humanity. They are trying to lie us into WW III, taking on Russia, largest country in the world with the most nuclear weapons and nuclear-armed China, most populous and, by some measures, most productive country in the world. Russia and China are NOT a threat either. We could have peace with Russia and China but the 1% wants more and more profits.
Not OK with World War III? Join us at the White House, March 18 @ 1:00 PM: Peace in Ukraine. FMI Carpooling michaelfeikema@gmail.com
Michael Snell Feikema
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.