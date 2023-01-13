This week, the 118th House of Representatives voted to repeal the recent increase in IRS funding. You may applaud that move because we’ve been told that more IRS agents increase the likelihood of each of us being audited. Let me offer a different perspective.
During the COVID-19 lockdown, remote IRS employees were not able to process confidential tax returns in their homes. The IRS is so behind in processing tax returns because of remote work and because the agency has had numerous cutbacks over the last number of years. Honestly, there are still individuals that are waiting for their refunds from 2020 and 2021.
According to the Nov. 10, 2022, Kiplinger Tax Letter, the IRS is making a dent in the backlog, but as of Oct. 28, there were still 4.4 million 1040s (personal income tax returns) unprocessed from those received in 2022. Does it seem that the IRS is ready for a new tax season? Not from where I sit as a tax preparer.
Have you tried to call the IRS lately? The lack of sufficient employees means that your call will likely go unanswered for at least an hour. If you’re awaiting a refund, that time on hold is yet another cog in the exhausting wheel of frustration you’ve been feeling for a year or more.
Please don’t be so quick to assume that the IRS doesn’t need the funding and additional employees that were included in the Inflation Reduction Act, passed by Congress in 2022.
Krista King Powell, CPA
Harrisonburg
