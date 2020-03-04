Students all across America struggle to do their homework every day. They either do it and get an unpleasant grade on it, or even worse, they don’t do it at all. When students get home from school, they don’t have time to do hours of homework, and if they try they either don’t understand it or they don’t even try and make up answers.
Going home should be a restful break from school, but for many students, it’s quite the opposite. Students should be able to spend their time when they get home with family and friends, but in reality, they are seated at the dining room table with a textbook in their face all evening. By eliminating or reducing homework, students would have more time for sports and after-school activities, and they would become physically and mentally healthier.
Thank you,
Maddie Ritchie Bridgewater
