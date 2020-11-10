With his incessant lying and continued paranoia that the election is being stolen from him, one might question whether Donald Trump is mentally stable. He seems to be his own worst enemy in the political world.
Mr. Trump, even Tom Brady loses sometimes, and believe me, you are no Tom Brady. Fellow Republicans, please do not give it a single thought toward Donald Trump heading our ticket in 2024. Nor Mike Pence, either, as he has turned out to be just a yes-man for Trump.
Walter Knox
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.