In January “Stonewallers” were deployed to resist an insurrectionist attack. After no notable attack occurred, the Guard is still an occupying force.
In rapid succession the Guard was forced into an unheated garage in 40-degree weather, elected officials questioned whether the Guard is too male and white, and called for the Guard to be vetted.
Now, elected officials are calling for all GIs to be investigated for “extremism.” Just what exactly is “extremism?” Is it belief in God, in our constitutional republic, in the Bill of Rights — especially the First and Second amendments, in honoring the traditional family, in protecting the unborn?
After the purge of the armed forces, will their new oath be: “I swear to render unconditional obedience to Uncle Joe, the Supreme Commander, and his Socialist-Democratic successors, and I will sacrifice my life at his command?”
God save these United States of America!
John P. Mann IV
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.