Finally, from the floor of the Senate, the truth of our situation and that of Ukraine is told. Sen. Rand Paul, from Kentucky, blocked (albeit temporarily) a bill to send $40 billion more to Ukraine. He, like me, has empathy for Ukraine and its people. But this is a Ukraine/Russian war. Nowhere, except in the money and equipment being sent, is our name mentioned in this war. However, it is our money, your tax dollars and mine, that is keeping Ukraine in this war and therefore we, you and me, are complicit in the Ukraine and Russian people being killed.
If you want to stop this war, have Ukraine negotiate openly and with the Russians. It has been called a civil war because one third of the country is occupied by Pro-Russian Ukraines. Every time we get involved in a civil war anywhere in the world, like Vietnam, we lose.
If the EU and Western Europe want to spend their wealth and manpower/equipment to assist Ukraine — yippee! That’s what they should do. Billions upon Billions of borrowed, from China, money deflates our dollar and our economy. This is a European war, not a North American war.
Rand Paul spoke with intelligence about the nearly $4 trillion expended by our country in the last two or more years. Wow? In the month of April inflation went up over 8%. Gas is up 50% from a bit over a year ago. These prices are due to our spending, not oil companies.
James Kerwin
Rockingham County
