A picture is starting to emerge about the Jan. 6 trespassing incident into the Capitol. Apparently there were operatives of the FBI mingled with the crowd who may have both instigated and participated in illegal actions that day. If so, the result looks like entrapment and politically tainted overcharging of some who were only there as peaceful protesters against Democrat electoral lawbreaking.
Clearly, many Americans have been imprisoned for little more than waving flags and making their voices heard. Their lives were destroyed over a march for the core democratic value of election integrity, at least if judged by their intent that day, and not a false and hostile insurrection narrative.
Attorney General Garland and FBI Director Wray have consistently refused to give oversight committees an account of their own operatives' role in the Jan. 6 incident. They feel entitled to keep it secret. But from where I am sitting, if FBI operatives committed crimes or urged others to commit crimes, and the FBI and Department of Justice refuses transparency, then DOJ leadership are guilty of at minimum obstructing justice, and potentially of even more serious offenses.
How many DOJ operatives were present on Jan. 6? How many went into the Capitol? Did any FBI operatives knock down lawn barriers, or vocally urge protesters to enter the Capitol? Did any FBI operatives urge breaking of windows or fighting with the police? Who opened the locked magnetic doors? Why was Trump's pre-approval for the National Guard to supplement security vetoed by Democrat House leadership?
Andy Vogan
Penn Laird
