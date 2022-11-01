As chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Committee, I need to address a false story circulating in Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley that Democratic 6th Congressional District candidate Jennifer Lewis is the daughter of businessman Bill Holtzman. Holtzman is the founder of Holtzman Oil who operates dozens of fuel service stations in the Shenandoah Valley and the 6th Congressional District. The Holtzmans are a conservative, business family, and support Congressman Ben Cline, who is running for reelection.
We first heard rumors that homeowners in the Harrisonburg area had been approached to place Lewis’ signs in their yards with this story. Then, Holtzman-owned service station managers began reporting that they were approached by a campaign worker wanting to place Lewis signs because Lewis was the owner’s daughter. The Holtzmans have never met Jennifer Lewis.
The Holtzmans do have a daughter. She is Republican Virginia state Sen. Jill Holtzman Vogel, R-Upperville, 27th Senate District. She grew up in the Shenandoah Valley and supports Ben Cline.
In the end, many voters did not hear the story and even if they had it would likely not have changed their vote. Voters are looking for relief from Washington’s spending and intrusive policies that Jennifer Lewis champions.
There has never been a more important time to send Ben Cline -- an experienced legislator with Shenandoah Valley values -- back to the Congress with a new Republican majority.
Daryl Borgquist
McGaheysville
