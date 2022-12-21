There is a lot of talk about people needing safe spaces these days. The safe space everyone needs is being in Jesus Christ, knowing Him as Lord and Savior. Jesus said “Truly, truly, I say to you, he who believes has eternal life.” John 6:47.
Christ also said “All that the Father gives Me will come to Me, and the one who comes to Me I will certainly not cast out.” John 6:37.
For the believer in Christ, “God is our refuge and strength.” Psalm 46:1. This Christmas season would be a great time for those for folks to come to the true safe space that is Jesus Christ. “They said, “Believe in the Lord Jesus, and you will be saved, you and your household.””
Acts 16:31.
Bob Silling
Broadway
