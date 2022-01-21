Thank you, Harvey, for your DN-R letter (Jan. 19) regarding Jim Bishop.
Jim: “It’s A Wonderful Life!”
Rewatching Frank Capra’s perfect Christmas movie, year after year, Jim you are our Clarence!
Whenever we remember Jim, “Teacher says, every time a bell rings an Angel gets its Wings!” That’s Right, Jim! We hear bells ring!
Bill White
Bridgewater
