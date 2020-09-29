How interesting to read in the Sept. 19 DN-R that JMU will resume classes on Oct. 5 without testing students for COVID-19, contrary to Virginia Tech and U.Va. policies, citing CDC research, while the Washington Post on the same date (p. A7) states that CDC research now calls for testing anyone who has been in contact with anyone who has the virus, including “testing of those who do not have symptoms of COVID-19...”
I wonder how long JMU will remain open this time.
Arnold Kahn
Harrisonburg
