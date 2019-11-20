I am writing to you in regards to the open forum posted about James Madison University student housing overrunning Harrisonburg (“Harrisonburg’s Identity Crisis,” Nov. 11). While I have been a lifelong resident and do understand that it seems as though we have turned into a JMU city, I do see the benefit that the large number of visitors to Harrisonburg provides our city.
The new building and expanding campus provides lots of jobs. Without the revenue that JMU brings to the city of Harrisonburg, it would not be growing and expanding at the current rate. Even the growing need for more police and EMS workers is bringing more opportunity to residents for employment.
In return this is bringing more residents to fill those jobs. While I do understand the concerns, I also believe we need to look at the need for change.
Laura Reubush
Rockingham
