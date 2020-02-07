Since 2013 James Madison University's student-run philanthropy, MadiTHON, has raised over $540,000 to benefit our local children's hospital through Children's Miracle Network. Through peer-to-peer philanthropy, this generation of Dukes is fighting for the next, as the money they raise benefits our local sick and injured children.
In the past two years, JMU's MadiTHON has been the highest grossing collegiate dance marathon program in Virginia. MadiTHON takes place on Feb. 29 at the JMU Rec Center (details available at jmumadithon.com). We should all be proud of these caring students at JMU that we are lucky to call our neighbors. Well done!
Anne Gordon
Mount Sidney
