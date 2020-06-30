JMU, the depositor of history, the perpetrator of knowledge, and the promoter of the ideal that for people to remain free, they need to be educated, has abandoned its historical mission. The present names of its buildings represent the historical stepping stones leading to our present progress toward the vision of our Founding Fathers. However, the board of visitors and administration are succumbing to the socialists/communist efforts to completely change America.
The historical names of its buildings, as well as the historical statues throughout our nation, are reminders of who we are and the suffering and sacrifices that were made to get us where we are today. To change them, or destroy them, is to try to make us ignorant of our history and who we are.
Why is JMU in such a hurry to surrender to the anarchists? Keep the progress we have made! Do not change a thing.
Dr. L. W. Roller
JMU Faculty Emeritus
Mount Sidney
