At a recent James Madison University women's basketball game, I observed an admittedly tiny thing which I — nevertheless — believe speaks volumes. After an opposing player missed a shot wildly, the student section called out, "Airball!"— an understandably gleeful response to an event forced by the intensity of JMU's defense. But then, the students added the taunt, "You suck!"
I cannot express enough what an un-classy, mindless, airheaded image this creates of college students. This, after JMU displays a pompous video about how there shall be no tolerance of verbal abuse by fans. And after the whole university culture was constructed around not offending anyone, according to the latest hypocritical, politically correct 'letter of the law.' Yet, their respect for the spirit is, well, an airball!
John Rudmin
Harrisonburg
