Civil discourse on religion and politics is still possible in our bipolar society -- at least on politics. A few hours before writing this, I was standing in a checkout line at Kroger’s. In front of me was a pleasant-looking middle-aged woman who was looking at two magazines which featured pictures of a young Queen Elizabeth when she was inaugurated. Following is an abbreviated approximation of our dialog:
I: She was quite a queen!
She: (pointing to one of the pictures): She was quite pretty when she was younger.
I: She was respected and loved by most folks. King Charles is not loved as much. His dealings with Princess Diana and his affair with Camilla still hang over him. I wonder if he will ever be able to prove himself.
She: The queen was a great leader. Unfortunately, America does not have a great leader.
I: I think we do have a leader, but perhaps not a great one. Part of that is his age. He is about my age, and I know that I could not do what a president has to do.
She: It is a tough job, but I think he might have some dementia.
I: I am a retired psychologist, and I do not think he has dementia, but he does show effects of his age. He also has to struggle with stuttering. That might make him seem less capable than he is.
She: That is true. Well, we will see.
While that was not a profound conversation, I believe that both of us were able to hear each other and to moderate our responses. That was much better than one of us scoring a knock-out punch and walking away victorious -- or one of us changing the subject to avoid the discomfort of conflict. However, I do wish that I had thought to mention the great leadership that President Joe Biden has shown in pulling together a strong coalition of congresspersons and of nations to stand against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. But, as Judge Dearie says, “you cannot have your cake and eat it!”
Bill Faw
Rockingham County
