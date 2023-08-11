Joel Hensley is the candidate for District 5 Board of Supervisors. District 5 includes Penn Laird, Elkton, McGaheysville and Massanutten. Joel has deep roots in the Valley. He graduated from Spotswood High, JMU and earned his Masters in Public Administration at VCU. He is a perfect fit to be on the Board of Supervisors for the community he loves.
You can read all about Joel, his conservative values and how he will represent District 5 at Hensleyforsupervisor.com. Vote proudly for Joel Hensley.
Nina Jessup
Rockingham
