The real criminals see judgment day is upon them! Adam Schiff, head of the Intelligence Committee, denied he knew anything about the either poorly stated or criminally presented FISA warrant. He was fully updated on that.
James Comey apologized for not doing a better job of overseeing the FISA's wording. We either have the most incompetent FBI management and Intelligent Committee or they are lying. In one case jail them or in the other fire them, no retirements for criminals.
Those and others not mentioned are scrambling to impeach and remove Trump (lots of luck on that) before Judge Durham's grand jury and DOJ's arrest warrants are distributed. The list of those in the House, FBI, DOD, and DOJ that need to worry is long. Payback is Hades. People that tore the country apart for nearly four years are now scrambling before judgment day arrives!
George Lampron
Rockingham
(0) comments
