As a straight, Christian woman with several friends and acquaintances who identify as LGBTQ, I am responding to Jim Peters’ open forum in the DN-R; June 16’s “Somewhere Over the Rainbow.”
First, there is a confusing mixture of nationalism and Biblical theology.
Second, the concept of “gay pride” was no doubt developed to counteract the history of shame poured on persons who do not conform to expected norms of sexuality. It does not imply that LGBTQ persons think they are superior to everyone else. The term affirms personal acceptance of oneself and equal humanity with straight people. Peters also implies that we Americans should take great pride in seeing our nation as superior to every other country in the world. Is that pride also sinful?
Third, God may be perfect, as Peters states, but it isn’t only sin that complicates and diversifies our world! Just ask any medical person who deals with the physical limitations and countless variations from the “norm” that exist in human life today.
Lareta Finger Rockingham
