I am writing in response to the article titled “’A Mechanical Whiz’ — In A Digital World, Custer Uses His Brain To Navigate Junkyard,” published in your newspaper on Feb. 29. The connections Frank Custer has with his community empowers his business and relationships. His actions and dedication to pleasing his customers’ needs go beyond the normal “great customer service” logo. His memory skills excel compared to most others. Frank Custer’s ability to memorize his junkyard perfectly speaks volumes, so much that he refuses to use a computer to keep a log for his cars. Frank Custer is a brilliant business owner who has the respect from his community and respect for them as well.
Alex Morales-Cardoso Grottoes
