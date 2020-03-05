I'm writing in regard to the article "'A Mechanical Whiz' — In A Digital World, Custer Uses His Brain To Navigate Junkyard," Feb. 29. This really touched me. I've grown up watching my family work like this. Always thinking of other people and never really bringing technology into their business.
In my opinion, people run better businesses and connections when they run on personal connections. The fact that good old mechanical societies exist in the modern world. He believes he can run his business better with technology. His connection to society lays right here in his business and his personal connections with them.
It is an outdated profession now with online car buying coming into the world, people like Custer have seen the decline in popularity, but he is determined to die in this profession because he is so passionate. It really warms a heart and makes me want to buy solely from people like this.
Katie Neunlist
Harrisonburg
