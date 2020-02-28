As we move into our national four-year debate of presidential candidates, here are a few questions for our current administration: Where are the long-promised tax returns of our current president? And, who is paying for the multibillion-dollar immigrant wall to the south? Mexico? And, what about our current administration's disregard of climate change science? Even our energy industries and military planners are taking it seriously.
And, why does our current president deny past and future Russian election interference when the Russian autocrat seeks to get him re-elected? And, how's it going with North Korea and Iran? And about the economy, who has received the benefit from his extravagant tax cuts? And, what about his promised coal industry revival? And, where are his promised reductions of medical and prescription costs? And, what about his ballooning national debt? And, finally, whose swamp-drained political cronies are in jail now, whom he may pardon?
Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.